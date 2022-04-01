BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Over 500 Bedford and Everett Elementary students got the experience to learn about the multiple careers paths Friday at the first annual Touch-A-Truck career fair.

For years, the Bedford County Chamber Foundation has offered these events to older kids. However, they started this new event to have elementary students learn about the opportunities within trades and emergency services.

CEO and President of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce Kellie Goodman Shaffer said that this event is meant to build connections with these local businesses and learn about the opportunities available.

“Our goal is to create a connection between every student in Bedford County from the Pre-K and 12th grade with the business community,” Goodman Shaffer said. “So every year of their educational career, we want them to be in contact with businesses and the different careers and jobs that are available.”

The fair featured over 40 vehicles among dozens of employers ranging from law enforcement, towing companies, libraries, emergency services, and more. State Game Warden Austin Adams said that the kids were excited to see and touch the vehicles his employer bought.

“They’re real excited; they love getting in the vehicle,” Adams said. “They’re like, “Oh, this is the coolest vehicle I’ve been in.” It’s great to see their excitement and see them have a positive influence with law enforcement.”

Adams, just like the other employers, shared personal stories about their job with hopes that it left a positive impact on the kids. One of the most asked questions to Adams was about his favorite part of the job. He said that he loved catching bad guys.

Trade jobs have been in demand for some time. Shaffer said that the trade jobs that came to the fair included welders and truck drivers, who have a slight shortage in workers. She hopes that having businesses connect with kids this early could spark a passion later on.

“There are a lot of jobs that are desperately in need like welding, truck driving, CDL; you can get those jobs in a heartbeat,” Shaffer said. “They’re so needed in our area, so these businesses recognize that. They recognize their future need in the workforce, and they’re trying to plant a seed today that’ll hopefully pay off in the future.”

Hunter Smith, a third-grader, said that his favorite vehicle was the plane. He and his classmates were excited about the day, and they learned that you could be anything you want to be.

“Probably the plane cause it’s cool how both steering wheels are connected, and there are so many things you can do,” Smith said.

Shaffer said that they look to have this event be an annual thing.