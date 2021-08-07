Bedford County hits ‘high’ level of COVID spread, 3 others ‘substantial’, masks recommended by CDC

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(WTAJ) — One county in our central Pennsylvania region has been added to the “high” category of COVID-19 transmission and three others are in “substantial” according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Bedford County has been added to the “high” category after analyzing the positivity rate of new COVID-19 cases from July 31 to Aug. 6.

Cambria, Centre and Clearfield counties are currently in the “substantial” category.

For counties with a substantial or high level of transmission, the CDC recommends that people wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania map from the CDC county tracker. (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

Blair, Jefferson, Elk, Somerset and Huntingdon counties are currently in the “moderate” level of transmission.

Cameron County is in the “low” level.

As of this writing, vaccine data shows 63.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated in the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also reports 1,520 new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 6. In Pennsylvania, 642 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 141 patients are in the intensive care unit.