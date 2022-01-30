February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Bedford County flea market theft under state police investigation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a theft that happened at a flea market in Bedford County.

Sometime between Jan. 1 to Jan. 24 someone stole six LED light strips from Hoke-E-Geez located at Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Springs Township, according to the press release. State police noted that the money value of the LED lights is $168.

The theft is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police Bedford. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (814)-623-6133.

