Bedford County fair returns this weekend

Image is from a Ferris Wheel. The Bedford County Fair makes it return this weekend

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- The Bedford County fair makes a return this weekend after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Gates are set to open starting Sunday at 9 a.m. with a rabbit show kicking off the festivities. The festivities are mainly agricultural-based and also show community togetherness. There will also be a nuts, fruits and vegetables judging, Christmas tree judging, antique machinery judging, farm crop show, live music, food and many more events.

The Draft Annual Opening Ceremonies will take place at noon along with a petting zoo where kids will be invited to interact with many farm animals and even zebras and camels.

Live music will begin on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the Midway Stage with the variety band “Famous Details” performing genres such as classic rock, country, Motown, pop and even hits from the 60s. A cornhole tournament will be taking place at 6 p.m.

To end out the festival on Sunday night will be auto racing located at the Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway that will feature models such as Late Model Sportsman, Racesaver Sprints, Sports Mod and Four Cylinder divisions.

Tickets for general admission are $10 Sunday and Tuesday through Saturday, but Monday they will cost $5 for Family Day. Parking will be $3 throughout the entire time of the fair July 25 to July 31.

To learn more about events and ticketing visit the Bedford County Fair’s website or their Facebook.