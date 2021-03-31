Bedford County Fair re-opening in 2021 after last summer’s cancellation

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being cancelled last summer, the Bedford County Fair board of directors have unanimously voted to re-open the fair this summer.

Last year’s fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board said they felt it was time for allowing families to enjoy “good times again and deserve to get our lives back to normal.”

This year’s fair will have new facilities, activities and features, including:

New Beef Barn

New Main Office

New, modern restrooms in Jordan Hall

“Many details such as animal and bake sales are still being discussed and developed. Deadlines for the fair tabloid are moved up drastically due to publishing requirements so keep in mind our website will over-ride late changes,” said Jim Edwards, President of the Bedford County Fair board of directors.

“Bottom line, our fair board and I feel the time is here to get our kids back in the spotlight.”

Organizers say they will still encourage the public to follow masking and social distancing guidelines, as well as placing additional sanitizing stations and signage throughout the fairgrounds.

The board adds that they cannot guarantee the public won’t be exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

“We feel anyone attending our fair is the same as signing a waiver to bring back our county fair to the community,” Edwards added in a press release.

Organizers say the fair will run from July 25 to July 31. More information on the fair can be found on their website.