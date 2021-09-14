Bedford County EMA seeks federal aid for Ida storm damage

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is looking to be added to a Federal Declaration of Disaster for those in the county affected by Tropical Storm Ida.

The EMA says the storm dropped a large amount of rain across Central Pennsylvania and many communities within Bedford County were hit hard by flooding and are still in the process of removing water and debris.

If approved, individuals who suffered a loss of property and municipalities that have damages to roadways, bridges, culverts and other public facilities will be able to apply for federal assistance.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania EMA are set to visit Bedford County this week to view the areas with the hardest hit and to total all the damages.

Anyone with substantial damage such as water in living spaces is asked to call (814) 623-9117 and provide your name, phone number, address and the amount of water in your residence.