Bedford County EMA offering free virtual ‘SkyWarn Weather Spotter’ training

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — For those who have always wanted to learn more about the weather, now is your chance.

Bedford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) State College office are sponsoring a “SkyWarn” training event online for free.

According to a release, it’s a two hour course full of weather facts, and all participants will become certified “SkyWarn Weather Spotters” for the NWS from the comfort of their own home.

The virtual SkyWarn training schedule is as follows:

MONDAY, MARCH 15: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. TUESDAY, MARCH 23: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. SATURDAY, MARCH 27: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. TUESDAY, MARCH 30: 7 to 9 p.m.

7 to 9 p.m. THURSDAY, APRIL 1: 7 to 9 p.m.

“This is a great way for a family to participate in a fun, educational event that will help the community,” Dave Cubbison, Bedford County EMA coordinator, said.

For more information and to register for the event, click the link to visit NWS State College’s website.