LONDONDERRY TWP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 10:06 a.m. on August 19, State Police responded to 939 Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township for a disturbance.

A Marijuana grow, along with processed marijuana, was located at the residence.

Troopers arrested Joseph Tinkey, 23, Hyndman, for drug manufacturing.