A Bedford County man is arrested on drug charges

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police arrested a man they say was driving under the influence of a controlled substance last Saturday.

At approximately 10:24 p.m. on November 23, State Police in Bedford County arrested 49-year-old Mitchell Lewis of New Paris. Police found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the 2004 Toyota Tacoma

Charges will be filed in district court.