Bedford County Disaster Recovery Center opening to assist those affected by Ida

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After working with Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Bedford County will be opening a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to assist those affected by disasters.

This comes in the wake of Bedford County being hit by Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1 and then the County Commissioners signed a Declaration of Disaster which allowed the county to receive federal assistance in damage recovery.

The Bedford County DRC will open on Friday, Oct. 22 at the Bedford Fire Department located at 248 West Penn Street. Hours of operation for opening day will only be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Normal hours of operation after Friday will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m, to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while remaining closed on Sundays and holidays. The DRC will also be closed this upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 28 for the Fire Company’s Open House and residents should enter from the Central Way Parking lot.

Individuals can apply for assistance in person at the DRC and FEMA staff will be available for help in checking an application status or in completing registration. Documentation with damage from Hurricane Ida such as pictures, receipts of materials bought or services paid that were used to restore damage must be presented.

Both state and federal agencies will be able to assist. Pa. Department of Environmental Protection, Crisis Counseling, Human Services, Small Business Administration, and Disaster case managers will be on hand.

Parking at the Bedford County DRC is free.