Bedford County Correctional Facility prison warden replaced

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Three area prison officials are being let go after an organizational review of the Bedford County Correctional Facility.

Bedford County commissioners launched the internal investigation back in September and are now replacing the prison’s warden.

The employment investigation was followed by a joint organizational review by the Bedford County commissioners and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections that started on November 30th.

At that time warden Troy Nelson and deputy warden, Rocky Bernazzoli were placed on administrative leave.

Commissioners have now terminated their employment along with deputy warden Jason Moore

Deputy superintendent Bobbi Jo Salamon from SCI Houtzdale and the acting warden will remain in that position until January 20th.

Salamon along with the PA dept. of corrections, the Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence have also given several recommendations that will increase safety and security within the facility, improve the workplace environment, and enhance the overall facility for the inmate population and experience.

Captain Joseph Eichenlaub from SCI Smithfield in Huntingdon County has been named as the new warden.

He served 6 years in the United States and marine corp and then began his corrections career in 1996 working his way up.

Details surrounding the findings within the investigation have not been released and it’s unclear whether the wardens resigned or were fired.