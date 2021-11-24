Bedford County commissioners propose 2022 budget

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Bedford County Board of Commissioners has released the preliminary budget for the 2022 year that includes some budget cuts.

The commissioners state that one of the reasons for the reduced budget is numerous tax appeals due to the pandemic.

A solution to the shortfall would be using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to offset the extra costs related to the pandemic.

The proposed plan also includes raising property taxes by somewhere between four and seven percent. The commissioners believe that by increasing property taxes it will provide an extra $580,000 to balance the 2022 budget.

The tax hike will end up costing an extra $17 each year with properties assessed at $100,000.

The board is planning to vote on the proposed budget during their next meeting on Dec. 4. For more information about the 2022 budget proposal visit their website.