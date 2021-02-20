Bedford County Chocolate Walk kickoff

BEDFORD, Pa (WTAJ) — Downtown Bedford Incorporated held their 4th annual chocolate walk today, but there are some changes to this year’s event to make it more covid friendly.

Instead of having one big event with 400 people, the Bedford County Chocolate Walk is being held throughout four Saturdays with 100 tickets available each Saturday.

“I’ve actually done the chocolate walk last year but I know it was a lot more busier, now we have all the restrictions,” shift leader at Bedford Candies, Payton Whysong said.

“We wanted to continue to have the event so we put our heads together and decided what better way to continue is to spread things out,” main street manager for Fownteon Bedford Incorporated, Stacey Gould said.

26 businesses throughout downtown Bedford are taking part. Their main goal is to get people to stop in and get some type of chocolate from each business.

A golden ticket is hidden in one of the giveaways and whoever finds it will receive one-half pound of chocolate per month for the rest of the year from Bedford Candies.

Another goal is to get members of the community out in a safe way while also helping to support local businesses.

“Our goal is to make sure the businesses succeed and what better way to do that is to host activities on a smaller scale to be able to still have store traffic for them and to be able to have stuff that you can do and feel comfortable doing,” Gould said.

Tickets cost 20 dollars and you can buy them online at Eventbrite.