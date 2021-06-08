Police: Bedford County woman catfished, scammed out of $16k

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio man is in Bedford County Jail after state police say he scammed a Bedford County woman out of $16,550.

Shedrach Okosun, 45, of Monroe, was charged with felony theft by deception.

The Bedford County woman said she had been talking to a man she met through an online dating site Silver Singles. She said she had been mailing cash to a Nebraska address and was wiring money to “Christopher Anderson” to pay for his inheritance papers so he could get documentation to come to America to be with her, according to charges filed by state police.

State police worked with the police in Nebraska and learned the woman at the Nebraska address had reported being scammed a year ago. She told state police she received the money in the mail that she sent on to two other locations: an address in Monroe, Ohio and an address in Houston, Texas. She said “Christopher Anderson” had contacted her via Facebook and asked her to help him pay his taxes by January 2020.

Police in Ohio and Texas were contacted and state police learned Okuson lived at the Ohio address and also had a Texas address – the same address as where the money was being sent.

When questioned in late May by phone about receiving packages of money in the mail, Okoson said had just received one a few days earlier, but he threw it away. He said he did the same thing when he lived in Texas and asked the police to tell those people to stop sending him money.

Bail was set at $75,000 cash and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 16.