BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Bedford County PA CareerLink in partnership with the Federated Library System of Bedford County is offering a free computer basics course for the public this June.

The program will run for five consecutive weeks starting on Wednesday, June 1, and ending on Wednesday, June 29. Each Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. classes will run, at the PA CareerLink office located at Bedford Business Park, 1 Corporate Drive, to help introduce and teach community members about computer basics. Computers will be made available for participants to use.

There are only 12 available spots for the course, and registration is on a first-come-first-served basis. You can register by calling the Bedford County PA CareerLink at 814-623-6107 or the Bedford County Library at 814-623-5010.

“Knowing how to use a computer is critical for today`s job seekers,” Gwen Fisher, PA CareerLink Site Administrator said. “Everything from job applications, company training and benefits enrollment has largely moved to an online environment.”

The introductory level classes will teach from the ground up, answering questions such as what is a computer? How do I turn it on and use the keyboard? These among other topics will be discussed.