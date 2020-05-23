Bedford County cancels 2020 Fair over COVID-19 concerns

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Organizers of the Bedford County 2020 Fair have decided to cancel the event, due to the COVID-19 mandates handed down by the state, according to their Facebook post.

The organizers add that they have been in contact with 4-H Educators, FFA Advisors, and Livestock Superintendents in an attempt to make the fair virtual.

They wanted to stress the emphasis of the fair, where “it is the only place 4-H / FFA kids can bring their animals to show what have been doing for the past year, and for others wishing to join in all the fun of rides and games.”

“Always being our first and main concern, the fair board and superintendents have been busy the last several months trying to come up with ways we could have some type of fair ‘for the kids,'” organizers added.

While organizers are saddened by the cancellation of the fair, they didn’t want to ignore the state’s guidelines, because “it could possibly ruin any future fairs in Bedford County.”