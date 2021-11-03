Bedford County businesses, residents eligible for Ida disaster loans

This GOES- East GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Mindy as it makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle. The storm touched down over St. Vincent Island, about 10 miles (15 km) west southwest of Apalachicola, according to the National Hurricane Center. (NOAA via AP)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the addition of Bedford County to the Pennsylvania disaster declaration for businesses and residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 9, according to the SBA. The physical disaster loans are available to businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters in the following counties:

Bedford

Bucks

Chester

Delaware

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

York

Economic injury disaster loans are available to small businesses and most nonprofits in the following counties:

Adams

Berks

Blair

Cambria

Carbon

Cumberland

Dauphin

Fulton

Huntingdon

Lancaster

Lehigh

Monroe

Somerset

Anyone interested can submit an application online.