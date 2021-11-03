Bedford County businesses, residents eligible for Ida disaster loans

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the addition of Bedford County to the Pennsylvania disaster declaration for businesses and residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 9, according to the SBA. The physical disaster loans are available to businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters in the following counties:

  • Bedford
  • Bucks
  • Chester
  • Delaware
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Philadelphia
  • York

Economic injury disaster loans are available to small businesses and most nonprofits in the following counties:

  • Adams
  • Berks
  • Blair
  • Cambria
  • Carbon
  • Cumberland
  • Dauphin
  • Fulton
  • Huntingdon
  • Lancaster
  • Lehigh
  • Monroe
  • Somerset

Anyone interested can submit an application online.

