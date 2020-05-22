Bedford County asks for residents to fill out housing survey online

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Officials with Bedford County have been working with Center for Community Action on a Housing Survey.

They are asking residents of Bedford to County to fill out the survey.

According to commissioners, the responses will be used to determine how to create more affordable housing and ease blight issues.

The survey may also be used to determine how to maintain Bedford County residents and businesses in the area.

Residents of Bedford County can access the survey below.

Click here to fill out Bedford County Housing survey.

They tell us that this data will be extremely helpful as they address housing issues in Bedford County.

Feel free to share this story with others as officials are looking to receive a great response.