Bedford County announces funding opportunity benefitting small businesses, nonprofits

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Board of Commissioners have established a new grant program that will benefit local tourism, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

The Bedford CARES Small Business, Tourism, and Nonprofit Support Grant Program will be funded using the federal CARES Act funds provided by the State of Pennsylvania under the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.

Bedford County can make a minimum of $500,000 available.

They say the primary purpose of this program is to provide immediate relief to small businesses, local tourism and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has negatively impacted our local economy. We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses and non-profits. All entities who were impacted are encouraged to apply,” said the Bedford County Commissioners.

The County hopes to help eligible industries and organizations stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, keep their employees, and be prepared to grow in the future. In the first round of funding, the County will distribute funds to eligible industries and organizations that are vital to sustaining the economy of Bedford County.

Application submission for the program will be open from August 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to August 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. To find out more on the application process, visit their website.