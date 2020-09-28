Bedford County Airport expands with new hangar

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) — A local airport is expanding in hopes of attracting business to the region.

Bedford County Airport is putting the finishing touches on a new large corporate hangar. This is the fourth hangar of its kind there

The 10,000 square-foot facility will be able to accommodate a variety of sizes and types of planes.

The general manager of Bun Air Corporation, Jim DeLong, said it’s needed because of the airport’s location.

“We’re in an area that is growing, has fabulous logistics with I-99, the turnpike and right next to the airport is a business park that has available spaces,” DeLong said.

The airport has a 5,005-foot runway to go along with its large corporate hangers and smaller tee hangers.

It provides maintenance needs, fuel and transportation services, as well as ground support.

DeLong said they hope to continue to receive support from the FAA for future additions.