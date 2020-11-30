Bedford correctional facility warden, deputy warden suspended by county commissioners

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Commissioners Monday morning suspended Bedford County Correctional Facility (BCCF) Warden Troy Nelson and Deputy Warden Bernazzoli with pay, pending an assessment of prison operations by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

“Based on information we received, we believed it was in the best interest of the county and BCCF employees and inmates that Warden Nelson and Deputy Warden Bernazzoli be suspended effective immediately,” said the Bedford County Commissioners.

The Bedford County Commissioners contacted Secretary John Wetzel earlier this month seeking the DOC’s assistance in assessing operations at the county correctional facility. The county and the DOC will be entering into an intergovernmental agreement that authorizes the DOC to assess operations and to provide an acting warden for 30 days.

“We are glad to assist the county, and we believe these steps taken today provide a good opportunity for the county and correctional facility officials to get on the right path with respect to operating a sound prison,” Secretary Wetzel said.

After a thorough assessment has been conducted, DOC officials will provide a report outlining any recommendations to the County Commissioners.