Bedford Chamber of Commerce plans virtual mixer for business community

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — During the pandemic, the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce hasn’t been able to get together for their business after hours, so they got creative and have come up with a completely virtual five-part mixer for the business community.

The event and program coordinator for the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, Sarah Ferrari said these gatherings offer opportunities to make connections, promote local businesses, and have some fun.

The mixer will have 10 recorded videos of community leaders singing in disguise and over the series of mixers the community will guess who they could be.

“This gives an awesome networking opportunity for people just to casually meet outside of work, talk, and we also have a business supporting business aspect to this event,” Ferrari said.

The first mixer is Thursday, March 25th at 5:30 pm.

To register you can go to the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce website.