Bedford, Cambria Counties to receive funding for community projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $5 million in Keystone Communities Program grant funding for 41 revitalization projects in 21 Pennsylvania counties — two of those counties are Bedford and Cambria.

“The Keystone Communities Program helps Pennsylvania’s towns and cities enhance their quality of life to the benefit of residents, visitors, and businesses alike,” said Wolf, in a press release.

Both Bedford County and Cambria County will receive $50,000 through the program for facade programs in downtown Bedford and Johnstown.

“The program is flexible enough to serve the needs of any municipality—whether they’re aiming to improve their downtown, rehabilitate buildings, or create new housing or community gathering spaces,” he continued.

The Keystone Communities program is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life.