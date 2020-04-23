Bedford business closes due to COVID-19 restrictions

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep people at home, small businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

Earlier this week, one restaurant in Bedford decided that the strain to keep its doors open is too much of a risk.

For Corey Black, the co-owner of Evoke Bistro, opening up a restaurant in his hometown was a dream come true. He had been working in D.C. for a while and wanted to be back with his family.

Corey and his brother Ty opened up shop in November 2019, a seemingly perfect time during the slow season, in order for the restaurant to run well and become established by the time tourists came in the spring.

They hired what Corey calls his “dream team,” and took the concept of European cuisine to Bedford.

Like so many businesses, however, the Bistro was served a crushing blow when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the government to shut down dine-in procedures, right when business was starting to pick up.

Unfortunately, government programs dedicated to help fund small businesses don’t apply to newer businesses like Evoke.

“When you’re a small business that just opened in a small town like this, its kind of tough for them to be like, “oh, okay, we’ll make our money back,” said Corey.

After much thought, the Blacks decided to close the Bistro’s doors to avoid heavy debt.

However, Corey has decided to keep his head held high and remain positive during this experience, saying he’s thankful for the opportunity and to just be back home. He also says he’s surprised by the overwhelming support he’s received.

As for his next move, Corey says he’s unsure of what’s to come. He says that due to restaurants getting hit hard by the virus, opening Evoke back up is not in the cards.