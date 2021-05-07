Bedford Borough Council pushing to end vendor license rules

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford Borough Council’s ordinance committee recommended an ordinance change to existing vendor rules.

The proposal would make it easier for brick-and-mortar retailers to host outside vendors. During the meeting on Monday night, three committee members voted in favor of removing the need for vendors to acquire a transient retail license.

A transient retail license is required when a person is engaging in sales for any goods on public grounds throughout the borough. The passing of this ordinance would eliminate the need for businesses to pay the licensing fees.