(WTAJ) — Bedford and Blair counties are set for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 to connect the community with law enforcement and first responders.

The events aim to create positive connections between law enforcement/first responders and their community. The events are free and the entire county is invited to their respective Night Out.

Bedford County

Bedford County will hold its National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saxton Fire Department. The event is hosted by the Saxton Borough Police Department in partnership with area law enforcement, first responders, community agencies, and the Bedford County Chamber Foundation.

Anyone with questions may contact Officer Buseck at the Saxton Police Department at (814) 635-3523.

Blair County

Blair County will hold its National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Antiques Depot in Duncansville with a parade starting at 6 p.m. at NAPA and ending at the Depot. Fireworks will follow the event at 9 p.m.

There will also be a car show with a best of class in three categories: car, truck, and motorcycle. Anyone is invited to participate in the car show.

Registration (no charge) will begin at 5:15 PM in front of the Antique Depot.

Anyone with questions may reach out to Blair County Sheriff James Ott at (814) 693-3100.

In addition to Blair County hosting National Night Out, the Altoona Police Department will also be holding an event at Heritage Plaza in Downtown Altoona from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music.