Bedford, Blair, and Huntingdon Counties receive financial support for agricultural projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced Monday the approval of 13 agricultural projects being funded through the First Industries Fund (FIF).

These projects, located in five counties including Bedford, Blair, and Huntingdon, will help existing farms expand their operations, bring in additional revenue, and transition agribusinesses to the next generation of farmers.

While Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry helps power our economy, it was not immune to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Making meaningful investments in our commonwealth’s agribusinesses will help put them back on a proper footing, providing life-sustaining food and services to people across Pennsylvania, and the country. Dennis Davin, DCED Secretary



Bedford County

Elvin and Esther Garman, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, were approved for a 12-year, $380,000 PIDA loan at a 0.75 percent reset rate for the construction of a new 4,800-head, four room swine nursery, totaling 15,756 square feet.

The nursery will be located on a 45.14-acre farm in Bedford County. The Garmans own and operate an 80-cow dairy operation and produce crops on two farms totaling approximately 160 tillable acres, and this PIDA loan will allow them to further diversify their business operations by entering swine production with Country View Family Farms to operate a swine nursery facility.

In addition to the new nursery, the couple has also started an ag-drone business that scouts favorable agricultural crop locations for other local farmers. The total project cost is $760,000.

Jeremy J. and Kaitlyn P. Imler, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, were approved for a 15-year, $369,500 PIDA loan at a 0.75 percent reset rate to acquire a 36.23-acre farm in Bedford County which houses a single-family residence, a 17,100 square foot finishing facility, 14,400 square foot farrowing barn, two manure pits, 11 feed bins, a composter and all necessary hog farm equipment, and 2,188 hogs in its swine facilities. The total project cost is $739,000.

Blair County

Aaron and Arlene Fox, through Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, were approved for a 15-year, $200,000 loan at a 0.75 percent reset rate to construct a dairy facility on their 56-acre farm located in Woodbury Township.

This project is a key component to the couple’s long-term succession plan in which they intend to sell this self-sustaining dairy operation to their daughter and son-in-law, Roselyn and Gary Zeist. Improvements include a 60-stall dairy barn, manure pit, and two silos. The total project cost is $400,000.

Reuben B. and Martha M. Newswanger, through Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, were approved for a 15-year, $215,000 loan at a 0.75 percent reset rate to construct a 25,461-square-foot poultry barn located in Huston Township.

The house will hold up to 15,000 birds. This is the second barn that the Newswangers have contracted with Perdue to produce breeder chicken eggs. The total project cost is $430,000.

Huntingdon County

Casey S. Carowick, through the Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 PIDA loan at a 1.75 percent fixed interest rate for the construction of a 4,800-head hog finishing facility to be located on Carowick’s 82-acre property located in Huntingdon County.

The construction will allow for diversified operations and a stable source of income. The total project cost is $1,525,000.

More information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website.