Bedford Area School District updates the athletic code of conduct

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One school district is updating its athlete code of conduct, changing the words in it from privilege to voluntary participation.

By doing this the Bedford Area School District is trying to make sure students are aware if they choose to participate, they are signing up for the rules that go along with it.

Some of these rules include their expectations for social media when speaking about teammates and coaches and how to handle conflicts appropriately.

“It’s important for students to understand that it’s not simply about playing football or playing baseball, there is a variety of other aspects that are involved in the activity,” Bedford Area School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Paul Ruhlman said.

And if a player does violate one of the rules there are potential penalties, such as playing for less time.

The athletic code of conduct will go into effect with the upcoming school year.