Bedford Area School District staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)— To help boost vaccination progress in the area, staff from a Bedford County School District began receiving vaccine doses Monday.

The Bedford Area School District will work with the Hyndman Area Health Center to provide 160 staff members with the Moderna vaccine.

They will be vaccinated today and tomorrow at Bedford Middle School.

This was possible through a Bedford High School nurse, Kim Eller, who filled out paperwork to receive vaccinations for the district and continued to follow up.

Bedford Area School District, superintendent, Dr. Allen Sell, hopes these vaccinations will help them get closer to normal face to face learning.

“Having a substantial percentage of our staff vaccinated and vaccinated in a timely manner which the second dose is in 28 days, is going to help us very much to get back to a situation to have more and more face to face school with our students,” Sell said.

Bedford Area School District plans to return to hybrid learning on January 19th.