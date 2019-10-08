Bedford Area School District planning multimillion-dollar renovation project

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford Area School District began preliminary planning for the renovations back in 2014. Now, Superintendent Dr. Allen Sell said they are just starting their designing process.

“It’s kind of cliché, but we want our community to be a great place to live and work, and that includes our students and our community that are involved in the education process,” he said.

The estimated $43M renovation of the Bedford Area High School will include new HVAC system, new electric, a brand-new turf field and new gymnasium, which has not had a substantial update since the 50s. But one part of the school is not changing.

“The front of the building will be the same. It’ll have the history. It’ll have the culture of this community. And then from there back it’s modern, technologically updated, functioning educational facility to create workforce and community members for the future,” Sell said.

Members of the Bedford business community have attended meetings in the past to show their support for the project, something Sell argued as an important part of the renovation process and the future success of the school.

“They see it as a way to invest in the entire community: an attractive and functional school that people are proud of and want to live in this school district and be a part of creates economic development, and it creates community growth,” he said.

The school board meets next Tuesday night, the superintendent hopes they’ll vote to continue into the design process for the project.