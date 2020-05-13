Bedford Area School District outlines plans for 2020 graduation

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials with the Bedford Area School District have outlined a comprehensive plan for allowing seniors to be recognized during a graduatin ceremony that will span across three days in May.

The plan calls for students to sign up for time slots to be at the Bedford High Schol auditorium. They’ll be allowed to have parents and relatives, take photos and collect their diploma. Each student will be allowed to have up to 10 guests. Officials report that the ceremony will be live-streamed all three days as well.

The event will take place on May 28, 29, and 30. There will also be a curbside day on May 21, which will allow seniors to return books, uniforms, and i-pads, pay any outstanding fees, and to collect their cap and gown.

Curbside Day is timed out between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and your time slot is based on your last name.

Full information, FAQs, contacts, and schedules for the events can be found on the school district’s website by clicking here.