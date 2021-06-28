Becoming Bedford County 1771 to depict local history

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Old Bedford Village is taking guests back in time this 4th of July weekend during its new event: Becoming Bedford County 1771.

Becoming Bedford County 1771 will depict life during the 1770s as a celebration of Independence Day and the 250th birthday of Bedford County. According to Old Bedford Village, the story of Bedford County will be told by historians, through historical lectures and exhibits on July 3 and 4. This is free to attend.

Guests will be able to learn about 18th-century domestic life, including tasks like pottery, spinning, hearth cooking and blacksmiths. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Other attractions will include an exhibit of Bedford County during the Revolutionary War, tomahawk throwing and tin piercing, along with games and crafts for children. If you’re interested in a presentation on how Bedford County came to be, local historian Larry Smith will be giving presentations at the event at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Old Bedford Village is located at 220 Sawblade Rd. in Bedford.