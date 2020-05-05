Beckwith Institute gives $400k to support local food banks, COVID-19 recovery

This is University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, March 10, 2020. Cherell Harrington, the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, March 11, 2020, naming Allegheny County and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center as defendants, gave birth to her third child at UPMC’s Magee-Women’s Hospital in November 2017. She says medical staff collected her urine without her consent and tested her for drugs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Beckwith Institute is providing $400,000 to support more than a dozen charitable organizations in the local areas that UPMC serves.

Half of the money from the institute, founded with the goal of transforming the delivery of health care, will be used to address food insecurity and other emergency needs for the most vulnerable people in communities across Pennsylvania, western Maryland and western New York.

Those organizations include:

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania 211 Fund

Armstrong County Food Bank

Bedford County Food Bank

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County

Society of St. Vincent De Paul Altoona-Johnstown

Greater Washington County Food Bank

Westmoreland County Food Bank

York County Food Bank

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania

Western Maryland Food Bank

Food Bank of Western New York

The other half will fund the Beckwith Institute’s Frontline Innovation Program for projects that support the physical and emotional health of UPMC’s patients, staff and communities.

“In this unprecedented time, we thought it was important to devote even more of our resources to meeting the urgent needs of patients and staff coping with the impact of COVID-19,” said G. Nicholas Beckwith III, co-founder of the institute and chairman of UPMC’s board of directors. “Care does not begin and end in our hospitals, so we are funding a number of charitable organizations across our communities to ensure that we can compassionately address the full range of physical and emotional needs of the people we serve.”

“Our staff has always risen to the challenge, no matter what we face, so we expect that we will fund a wide range of innovative ideas that promote recovery in these stressful and challenging times,” said Tami Minnier, chief innovation officer of UPMC and executive director of the Beckwith Institute.