Bears made from clothing of loved ones help kids heal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Healing Patch Children’s Grief Program is a way for grieving children to connect with those in similar situations.

Memory bears can be made out of the clothing item of a lost loved one. The clothing item will be given to a Healing Patch coordinator, who will assign a volunteer to sew it together.

Janet Smith loves to sew. It’s a hobby she uses to help others. She creates memory bears for children who have lost a loved one. These bears find new homes with children enrolled in the healing patch children’s grief program.

Children like 10-year-old, Silas, who’s sister, Kiera, passed away from a rare form of cancer two years ago.

He picked out a piece of her clothing to be made into a memory bear.

“When I get sad about my sister, I just hug it very tight,” Silas said.

It’s from a set of pajama pants she wore.

“She’s always with me and she’s in a better place now,” he said.

Silas named his bear ‘Checkers’ because of the design. A design created by Janet.

“I like to think healing comes in the form of a teddy bear sometimes,” Janet said.

To connect with the healing patch, visit their website, or contact Healing Patch Coordinator, Melody Ray, at 814-947-7200 or raym@upmc.com