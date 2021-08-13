Beard contests to be featured at ‘Ye Old Time Fair’ at Baker Mansion in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hear ye! Hear ye! Baker Mansion History Museum will be host to Ye Old Time Fair full of merchants, games, and feasts this August.

As summer comes closer to an end, Baker Mansion will hold the fair on Saturday, Aug. 28 from noon until 5 p.m. It will feature vendors, food, a beer tent, old-time games, cornhole and even a scavenger hunt.

Do you have what it takes to win the beard contest? Now’s the time to find out!

Categories at the beard contest are:

Longest Beard

Best Historical Victorian Style Beard

Best Groomed Beard

Most Unique Beard

Best Attempt at a Beard

Categories for the mustache contest are:

Best Western Mustache

Best Historical Victorian Style Mustache

Best Groomed Mustache

Most Unique Mustache

Best Attempt at a Mustache

The contest will have a $20 entry fee and all are welcome to enter. Prizes will be awarded for each category.

The fair will also have performances by Professor Pflapdoodle and his Exhibition of Wonders.

Schedule of events:

12 p.m. – Vendors, Food vendor, Games and Beer Tent opens

12 p.m. – Registration opens for Cornhole game and Scavenger hunt

1:30 p.m. – Professor Pfapdoodle’s Parade of Characters and 1st Performance

2 p.m. – Beard and Mustache Contest

2:45 p.m. – Prizes Awarded for Beard and Mustache contest, followed by Beard Grooming Demonstration

3:15 p.m. – Professor Pfapdoodle’s Parade of Characters and 2nd Performance

4 p.m. – Last Call for Scavenger Hunt Entries

4:15 p.m. – Announce winners of Scavenger Hunt

4:30 p.m. – Last Call for Beer Tent and Food Vendor

4:50 p.m. – Closing Parade by Professor Pflapdoodle

5 p.m. – Fair Ends

The team out at Baker Mansion have a few other events coming up in August and September.

Aug. 29: Baker Mansion is hosting the Sunday on the Lawn series — come hear the 46th PA Regiment Band play on the backyard stage Sunday, August 29th at 2 PM. The performance is FREE and open to the public. Bring your own chair and enjoy the performance outdoors at the Baker Mansion, 3419 Oak Lane, across from Mansion Park. For a full schedule of their 2021 events visit their webpage blairhistory.org.

Sept. 12: Baker Mansion is hosting the Sunday on the Lawn series — come hear the Altoona High School Band play on the backyard stage Sunday, August 15th at 2 PM. The performance is FREE and open to the public. Bring your own chair and enjoy the performance outdoors at the Baker Mansion, 3419 Oak Lane, across from Mansion Park. For a full schedule of their 2021 events visit their webpage blairhistory.org.