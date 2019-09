TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PSP Rockview says a vehicle with two passengers struck a bear while traveling North on I-99, in Taylor Township. Police say the crash happened Monday night.

Police say the bear was attempting to cross the road when the vehicle struck the bear.

The passenger of the car was taken to UMPC Altoona with minor injuries. Police add that the bear was pronounced dead on the scene and taken away by the PA Game Commission.