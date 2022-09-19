STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– To bring more awareness about online scams, police are telling residents to be mindful of who they hire to do work on a home, who they may meet online, and even about random phone calls from someone claiming to be a relative in need of money.

In a press release that was issued on Monday by State College police, they cite eight specific scams that scammers will use to try to gain access to a person’s personal or banking information. Police also said that the scammers usually are from out of the United States.

Romance scam: Criminals pose as interested romantic partners on social media or dating websites to capitalize on their elderly victims’ desire to find companions.

Tech support scam: Criminals pose as technical support representatives and offer to fix non-existent computer issues. The scammers gain remote access to victims' devices and sensitive information.

Grandparent scam: Criminals pose as a relative—usually a child or grandchild—claiming to be in immediate financial need.

Government impersonation scam: Criminals pose as government employees and threaten to arrest or prosecute victims unless they agree to provide funds or other payments.

Sweepstakes/charity/lottery scam: Criminals claim to work for legitimate charitable organizations to gain victims' trust. Or they claim their targets have won a foreign lottery or sweepstake, which they can collect for a "fee."

Home repair scam: Criminals appear in person and charge homeowners in advance for home improvement services that they never provide.

TV/radio scam: Criminals target potential victims using illegitimate advertisements about legitimate services, such as reverse mortgages or credit repair.

: Criminals target potential victims using illegitimate advertisements about legitimate services, such as reverse mortgages or credit repair. Family/caregiver scam: Relatives or acquaintances of the elderly victims take advantage of them or otherwise get their money

“Everyday tasks—opening an email attachment, following a link in a text message, making an

online purchase—can open you up to online criminals who want to harm your systems or steal

from you,” the release reads. “Preventing internet-enabled crimes and cyber intrusions requires each of us to be aware and on guard.”

Folks are also reminded that any business or government entity will not try to ask for personal info or for any payment in the form of a gift card or bitcoin.

Police recommend residents do the following in order to avoid being a victim of a scam:

Resist the pressure to act quickly. Scammers create a sense of urgency to produce fear and lure victims into immediate action. Call the police immediately if you feel there is a danger to yourself or a loved one.

Never give or send any personally identifiable information, money, jewelry, gift cards, checks, or wire information to unverified people or businesses.

Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, mailings, and door-to-door service offers.

Examine the email address in all correspondence and scrutinize website URLs. Scammers often mimic a legitimate site or email address by using a slight variation in spelling. Or an email may look like it came from a legitimate company, but the actual email address is suspicious.

Do not click the link in an unsolicited text message or email that asks you to update, check, or verify your account information. If you are concerned about the status of your account, go to the company’s website to log into your account or call the phone number listed on the official website to see if something does in fact need your attention.

If someone believes that they are being scammed, or if their personal information has been compromised, they should contact their local police department.

More information on how to protect yourself against scammers or fraud, can be found online.