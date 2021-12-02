Be a Santa to a Senior with Home Instead Blair & Cambria Counties

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) – Home Instead of Duncansville is partnering with local businesses to provide gifts for seniors throughout the area.

The Be a Santa to a Senior is on its 18th year of support in the community as they continue to remind older adults that they are cherished in the area. The program started on Nov. 15 and has been fulfilling wish lists for local seniors that may have been overlooked, isolated, or alone, during the holiday season.

This season includes five tree locations that look to provide gifts to 200 seniors, including two virtual trees. The two virtual trees are located at Giant Eagle – 881 College Plaza in Ebensburg and Your Choice Federal Credit Union – 109 Keystone Street in Altoona.

There is an online feature here that allows for participants to order wish lists complied on Amazon.

The other locations, Home Instead – 1923 Plank Road, Thompsons Pharmacy, in Duncansville – 600 East Chestnut Avenue, in Altoona, and Dave’s Dream – 1500 Allegheny Street, in Hollidaysburg, include ornaments for participants to take to see who they are supporting and what gifts their senior is looking for.

Gifts can be purchased through Dec. 10 and delivered to the designated locations.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Theresa Zurilla, owner of the Duncanville Home Instead office.

Any participants are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like and all gifts will be delivered in time for the holidays.

For more information about giving back and helping out seniors in the community visit Home Instead’s site here.