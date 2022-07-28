CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Even before the COVID pandemic hit the United States there was a nurse shortage. Now one program looks to help tackle that shortage.

BC3 Brockway and Penn Highlands DuBois signed an agreement on July 28th, that will offer free tuition through a four-year employment agreement.

30 selected students each year will have the opportunity to apply for free tuition as well as the signing of an employment agreement.

“Well certainly it will impact students and the community and it will help them to afford this type of education and for the community, we’re gonna replenish those nurses that we lost and hopefully in the next few years, we won’t have as many as a shortage as we do now,” Dean of BC3’s Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health Dr. Patty Annear said.

The Butler County Community College expanded its operation to BC3 Brockway to provide the community with much-needed nurses.

“Now perhaps more than ever it’s important that we put qualified nurses into the workforce. BC3 at Brockway nursing students and the region will benefit for years and years to come. It had to be that way for Patty and her staff to have the confidence to expand the Shaffer school of nursing to Brockway and all along it had to maintain that high quality and there is no drop-off from our main campus and Brockway.” President of Butler County Community College Dr. Nick Neupauer said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Applications for the Fall of 2023 consideration will be accepted beginning August 1st.