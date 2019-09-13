Bavarian Fall Fest underway in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Elk County community is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fall festival.

This weekend is the Bavarian Fall Fest in St. Marys.

Food vendors, artisans and live entertainment line the Diamond and St. Marys Street.

This year is the largest basket raffle they’ve had in the 10 years, which is how the festival raises most of its money.

Organizers say they have plenty of fun for St. Marys residents and visitors to the community.

“It’s fun to see kids smile and people laughing and enjoying the entertainment, it’s just nice that we can do this for every year,” Bavarian Fall Fest treasurer Cherie Pichler said.

The festival lasts through Sunday.