Battle of the Booze: Two local businesses fight over liquor license

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Coalport, Pennsylvania has a population of slightly more than 500 residents, and the local Nittany Minit-Mart on Main Street is a popular spot for many locals.

The store was recently approved to receive its liquor license from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which means soon, this location can sell beer and wine.

“I honestly think they should, it will bring a lot of business to the community, there’s a lot of drinking around here,” Coalport resident, Derrick Judd said.

However, not everyone agrees. Pastor Jonathan Hendren with The Glendale Assembly of God has filed a petition with the PA Liquor Control Board to stop the Liquor license transfer. “We have a vibrant children’s ministry here at our church and we have activities around the church facility and there’s only a sixteen-foot alley outside our property and their property, I’ve personally seen the effects of alcohol and how it affects the area,” Hendren said.

Hendren says the reasoning is not intended to do any economic harm. “We would not want to do anything that would negatively impact their business, we have never as a church said people should boycott their business at all,” Hendren said.

As for the community, opinions are split, “I mean, I don’t see why it’s a big deal, there are two bars up the street,” Coalport resident, Lynn Queen said.

“If the kids are right here, I don’t think they should get it, it’s just a little drive right down to the beer distributor,” Coalport resident, Kenneth Schroat said.

WTAJ reached out to the owners of the Nittany Minit-Mart for comment and we have yet to hear back. As for the church’s petition to the Liquor Board, a public hearing has not been announced.