Battle of the Altoonas! Council makes friendly football bet

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- It’s the Battle of the Altoonas in honor of football.

Altoona PA City Council made a friendly bet with Altoona Iowa’s city council at Monday’s meeting in preps for the Penn State vs. Iowa football game on October 9.

Altoona Pa councilmembers were in full gear, ready to represent their Nittany Lions and cheer them on. After they finished their regular council meeting, they got on video chat. The bet is simple, steaks for Mallo cups and vise versa. These two items are staples to the respected cities, and it’s all in fun.

More than half of the members on the council are Penn State alumni. Councilman Bruce Kelley led most of the chat, including starting the “We are” chant among the council. He says it’s all in good fun and a great way to prep for the game.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. There’s going to be a lot of national attention on that game in two weeks,” Kelley said. “We thought this would be something fun that both communities could do and get behind. The people of Iowa love their football just like the people of Pennsylvania love their football. Their proud Hawkeyes, and we’re proud Nittany Lions.”

The game is set for kickoff at 4. The teams currently are ranked fourth and fifth in AP rankings, respectively.