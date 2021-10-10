Battle of Gettysburg memorial unveiled in Martinsburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- After two years of planning and research, the Morrisons Cove Memorial Committee finally unveiled the memorial recognizing 70 Civil War veterans that fought at the Battle in Gettysburg in July 1-3, 1863.

Over 150 people gathered in the parking lot of Morrisons Cove Memorial Park to witness the unveiling of the monument Saturday. The memorial features the names of 70 veterans from the Battle in Gettysburg who were local to Morrisons Cove.

There are six stones on the sides of the monument, and those stones are from the Gettysburg battle. Chairman of Morrisons Cove Gettysburg Memorial Committee, Randy K. Stoltz, says that a memorial was the best way to preserve those stones.

“They were requisition from the Gettysburg battlefield from the federal government back in 1934,” Stoltz said. “These were erected in 33 and dedicated to the park in 1934 to the soldiers and sailors in Morrisons Cove. Well, Gettysburg stone, Gettysburg soldiers, let’s put a Gettysburg memorial.”

Stoltz went through many different records to locate the names of these veterans, including church, census, cemetery and relatives. Stoltz was then able to contact six different family members to help with the reveal. These members are primarily the fourth generation and beyond to the veterans.

Cortney Yarwood is the great great granddaughter of Elijah E. Gorsuch. She was both impressed with the turnout of people and the care that people have. Yarwood says that having a monument is a nice reminder about the country’s history.

“To put a face to history, I think, is very, very important to everybody,” Yarwood said. “It doesn’t matter if they fought or if they died, how they got here, everybody’s history is important. Erasing it serves no purpose for anybody.”

Stoltz also believes this monument will be a reminder about these veterans who volunteered their time to fight in the Civil War.

“These men all lived in the free state of Pennsylvania, and they’re volunteers,” Stoltz said. “You can see how many people showed up because they think it’s just important to remember. You should remember your history and learn from it and not repeat your mistakes.”

The Mayor of Martinsburg, Richard Brantner, says that this is a great monument to have within the community. He hopes that this will attracted other folks from nearby towns.

“I think it’ll bring other people in the community to view this and to look at the names and see who all have served in Gettysburg,” Brantner said.

The ceremony featured the performance of the 46th PA Regiment Band. Then, a gun valley salute from the 2nd U.S. Cavalry Co. A Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War.