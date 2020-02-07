Basketball games to benefit pediatric cancer patients, research

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Saturday, the Penn State Altoona Men’s and Women’s Basketball Team are raising awareness for pediatric cancer patients.

The Brian Morden Foundation is collecting coloring books, crayons, and other small kids items to make get well baskets for patients in Hershey.

Players from both teams will be wearing gold-laces in honor of another organization Go for the Gold.

And students from Altoona, raising money for THON, will be collecting any spare change fans can offer, all going towards pediatric cancer research.

“It’s a sad thing to have to go through, not only for the kids but the families involved, the parents, the grandparents, aunts, uncles. It’s something that affects the whole family, friends as well, and you know we just to do our part,” David McGreal, PSU Altoona’s Men’s Basketball Coach, said.

The men play at 2 p.m., and the women play at 4 p.m. Both games are at home.