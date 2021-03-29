Basketball court renovated in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A basketball court that has been deemed a staple in Mount Union has undergone renovations and will be ready for use by April 2.

Kahlil Fortson, the founder of Skillz Training, teamed up with the Mount Union borough to hold a block party to raise funds for the renovations. The event had a 3-on03 tournament, a corn hole tournament and different food vendors. They were able to raise $5,000.

The court before and after renovations.

The court was resealed and repainted. New hoops were installed as well.