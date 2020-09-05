Basket raffle to benefit Bedford County teen battling leukemia

SAXTON, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you went to the Saxton Market in Bedford County today, chances are you saw a group called Jaden’s Quest holding a basket raffle.

The raffle was held to help raise money for Jaden Gibson, a 16 year old Tussey Mountain student, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Jaden’s mom hopes the raffle will also help in another way– especially with September being National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“This is another great opportunity for us to let folks know that cancer affects not only older folks but younger kids and everyone and when we come together, we can support each other and help fight cancer,” said Alecia Gibson, Jaden’s mom.

If you missed it today, you still have a chance to help tomorrow.

The group will once again be in front of Saxton Market from 8 am until 3 pm.

All proceeds go to the Gibson family.