‘Bases for Bikes’ returns to PNG Park this season

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Once again, the Altoona Curve and Edgar Snyder Associates law firm have teamed up for the renewal of the “Bases for Bikes” campaign.

With each stolen base by an Altoona Curve player this season, Edgar Snyder and Associates will donate $50 to Variety the Children’s Charity, “My Bike” program.

The “My Bike” program began in 2012 and provides adaptive bicycles to children with disabilities. The Charity’s mission is to give each child a chance to feel the wind in their hair and face while embracing the adventures of riding a bike, according to a press release.

Through 17 games this season, the Curve have stolen 15 bases.

“We’re so grateful to be a part of this exciting partnership. The support by Edgar Snyder & Associates and the Altoona Curve has been incredible, and through Bases for Bikes, we will impact more kids with disabilities by giving them an adaptive bike made just for them,” Variety’s CEO, Charlie LaVallee said, in a press release.