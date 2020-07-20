Bars struggling to comply with new mandate; Liquor Control issues warnings

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Liquor Control officers are cracking down on the new guidelines set by Governor Wolf last Wednesday to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Of the more than 1500 bars and restaurants visited around the state, 44 were issued warnings for not complying with the new orders, and 8 of those were in Altoona.

The new mandate has local bars and restaurants scrambling to keep up while trying to break even.

Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Officers face a tough job as well between enforcing the rules and having empathy for struggling businesses.

They say that right now they are focusing on education rather than giving repercussions.

“I think the main objective is to make sure everybody’s health and safety is put before anything else,” said Trooper Christopher Fox, of Pennsylvania State Police Troop G, “so that they understand what they’re doing in compliance with the governors’ orders and that they put their best foot forward and try not to make the same mistakes twice.”

The recent cut backs to capacity and new requirements for ordering drinks have set the bar industry by storm.

Bars that didn’t previously serve food, such as the Woody Lodge Winery, are having to rush to put a menu together. A financial strain they say they struggle to afford.

“We were looking at in the future doing a full menu,” said Ashley Angel, administrative assistant at the Winery, “[it] wasn’t gonna be till January. We were trying to save up money to get a kitchenette in the basement, but the restrictions have forced our hand to do it now.”

Some bars, such as Co”BRH’s lounge in Altoona, have decided to take their risks and wait out the storm.

“March 16 was when we closed our doors,” said owner Steve Horton, “it’s been 126 days as of today we have not been open for business here.”

The new order is putting both the Liquor Control Board and local businesses in a tough spot, one that many say they doubt they can survive.

However, no citations have yet been given out to bars that are not in compliance in order to give business owners more time to adjust.