Bars, restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity on Monday, Sept. 21

(WTAJ) — Bars and restaurants across Pennsylvania will be allowed to reopen on Sept. 21 at 50% capacity, state officials announced this week.

The state is rescinding an emergency order that was issued in late June, currently changing the restrictions that DOH Secretary Rachel Levine put in place for areas slike Pittsburgh, where bars had to shut down.

“While our aggressive and appropriate mitigation efforts have kept case counts low, we must continue to take important steps to protect public health and safety as we head into the fall. At the same time, we must also support the retail food services industry that has struggled throughout this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “The self-certification ensures that ​restaurants can expand indoor operations and commit to all appropriate orders so that employees and customers alike can be confident they are properly protected.”

Since the emergency order was put in place, many brewery and bar owners expressed how eager they were to be given the chance to reopen again.

Blair County bar owners at McGarvey’s and Mike’s Court said bar owners who didn’t get creative likely are not bar owners anymore.

