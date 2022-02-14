Barn total loss after fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were at the scene of a barn fire in Tyrone Township Monday evening.
The barn on Kettle Road and State Gamelands Road is believed to be a total loss.No injuries were reported. The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause.
Details remain limited at this time. WTAJ will continue to follow this story and update it if more information becomes available.
